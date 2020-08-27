House Speaker Nancy Pelosi argued Thursday against having any presidential debates between Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden and President Trump this year.

“I don’t think the president of the United States has comported himself in a way that has any association with truth, evidence, data and facts. I wouldn’t legitimize a conversation with him,” the California Democrat said at her weekly press conference.

“I think he will also belittle what the debates are supposed to be about. And they’re not supposed to be about skullduggery,” she added.

Mrs. Pelosi also accused Mr. Trump of “stalking” rival Hillary Clinton during one of their 2016 debates, where they were able to walk freely around the debate stage.

Instead, the speaker suggested that Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump should simply “take their own stage” and have separate town-hall-like events.

