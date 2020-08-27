The Hawaiian island of Oahu entered a 14-day lockdown Thursday ordering nonessential business to close and residents to stay home over concerns its health care system is being overwhelmed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nine hours before it was set to go into effect, Hawaii Gov. David Ige approved Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s emergency order mandating that Oahu residents stay inside their homes unless conducting essential business — similar to the order issued in March at the start of the pandemic, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

Retail shops, salons, gyms and restaurants that don’t offer takeout are considered nonessential businesses under the order and will have to close. Bars, beaches and parks will also remain closed.

“We have taken measures in recent weeks to address the surge in COVID cases,” the governor said in a press release. “Although we’ve seen a leveling off in cases on Oʻahu, they’re still too high and our healthcare system is still at risk. Let’s work together to flatten the curve.”

The mayor, Mr. Caldwell, said the city will add another $25 million to a business relief program to assist businesses impacted by the closures.

“Now we’ve taken this more drastic measure, and it does have an impact on business. I know it’s a struggle,” he said during a press conference, Hawaii News Now reported.

Violation of the order, which remains in effect until Sept. 9, is a misdemeanor, with fines of up to $5,000 and/or up to a year in prison.

The Hawaii Department of Health on Wednesday reported 277 new coronavirus infections statewide, bringing the total number of cases to 7,260 since the start of the pandemic, the Star-Advertiser reported.

There were also two more COVID-19-related deaths on Oahu, bringing the total number of fatalities in the state to 51.

