Patrick Lynch, president of the New York City Police Benevolent Association, on Thursday said President Trump is a friend of law enforcement while Democrats “surrendered” the streets during recent unrest.

“Democratic politicians have surrendered our streets and our institutions,” Mr. Lynch said on the final night of the Republican National Convention. “I have been a New York City police officer for 36 years…I’ve never seen our streets go this bad so quickly.”

“Unlike the Democrats, who froze in the face of rioting and looting, President Trump matches his words with his actions,” Mr. Lynch said. “He gives law enforcement the support and the tools we need to go out there and put a stop to it - period, end of story.”

In June, shortly after the Memorial Day death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody, Mr. Lynch and other officials fumed at the public treatment of law enforcement officers.

Mr. Lynch had specifically criticized New York Mayor Bill de Blasio for saying he wanted to see a “light” touch from the NYPD as they tried to quell protests and violence.

“We look great in our blue uniforms,” Mr. Lynch said then. “We look great when we’re standing straight up on the corner, but the message of a soft touch means you look great but don’t get yourself dirty. You look great, but look like a potted plant.”

