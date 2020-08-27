House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that Democrats will continue their fight for President Trump’s tax returns even if Joseph R. Biden wins the White House in November.

Mrs. Pelosi said Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, Massachusetts Democrat will request the records from whomever Mr. Biden taps to be Treasury Secretary.

“Richie Neal has been completely strong and tough-minded on this. We are at the mercy of the courts,” the California Democrat told reporters. “In fact, when we win this election and we have a new president of the United States in January and we have a new Secretary of the Treasury and Richie Neal asks for the president’s tax returns, we will see what the president has been hiding all this time.”

Democrats have been fighting in the courts for months to secure the president’s tax returns.

Last week, a federal judge dismissed the president’s attempt to halt a subpoena from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. to access his personal tax returns.

Back in July, the Supreme Court ruled Mr. Trump’s personal documents could be subpoenaed in a criminal probe, but did not extend that authority to Congressional subpoenas.

The high court remanded the case back to the lower court for further review, but a result is not likely to come until after the November election.

–- Alex Swoyer contributed to this report

