China’s decision to conduct military exercises, including firing ballistic missiles, around a disputed archipelago in the South China Sea has drawn criticism from the Pentagon.

Staging combat drills around the Paracel Islands will do nothing to ease tensions and maintain stability in the region, the Department of Defense said in a statement released Thursday.

In addition to further destabilizing the situation, the Chinese military exercises also violate their commitments under the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea. The agreement is meant to avoid activities that affect peace and stability, Pentagon officials said.

The Chinese military exercises are scheduled to run through August 29, officials said.

“The military exercise is the latest in a long string of (People’s Republic of China) actions to assert unlawful maritime claims and disadvantage its Southeast Asian neighbors in the South China Sea,” the Department of Defense said. “The (People’s Republic of China’s) actions stand in contrast to its pledge to not militarize the South China Sea.”

The Pentagon told its Chinese counterparts in July that it would be monitoring the exercises. Beijing responded by firing ballistic missiles during the drills, defense department officials said.

“We urge all parties to exercise restraint and not undertake military activities that could threaten freedom of navigation and aggravate disputes in the South China Sea,” the Pentagon said.

