WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Police are investigating what they say appears to have been the accidental shooting of a 10-year-old girl in a Wichita home.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, when officers were called to a Wichita home for a report of a shooting, police said. Arriving officers found the girl with a gunshot wound to her upper body. She was taken to a local hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

An initial investigation showed that a 38-year-old man was handling a gun in a bedroom when the gun went off, police said. The gunshot hit the girl, who was in an adjoining bathroom, police said.

The girl’s 35-year-old mother was also in the bedroom at the time of the shooting, but was not injured, police said. Police continue to investigate.

