Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York City, attacked Democrats leading major cities — like the big apple, saying they are seeing rising crime.

“Don’t let Democrats do to America what they have done to New York,” Mr. Giuliani said.

Speaking at the Republican National Convention on Thursday, the president’s attorney said all lives matter and the rioting that has usurped Black Lives Matter protests in several major cities must stop.

He said the Democratic Party is trying to go to war with police in their calls to defund departments.

“There is no question that this awesome job of restoring safety for these people cannot be done from your basement, Joe,” Mr. Giuliani said, criticizing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden who has mostly been campaigning virtually from his basement.

