Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes thanked President Trump for standing up for American ideals Thursday, saying he’s kept the American dream alive.

Mr. Reyes told the Republican National Convention audience that his father escaped a dictator in the Philippines, making it to America and had the ability to live the American dream.

He said the Democratic Party and liberal elites make it sound like the bright light of America is out, but Mr. Reyes said that narrative is not true and people — like his father — are inspired to come to the U.S.

