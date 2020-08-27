Texas mom Stacia Brightmon praised President Trump and his daughter Ivanka Thursday for building up America’s workforce, empowering her to support her family through learning a new skill set after serving in the military.

She’s a single mother who ended up homeless.

Ms. Brightmon told the audience watching the Republican National Convention that she worked hard and got promoted — and has even received a few raises.

“Find a training program like the one I participated in. And like me, you’ll have an opportunity to build a career and a life you’re proud of. So with that being said, now I’d like to talk to you about a different kind of training,” she said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.