The pro-life accomplishments of President Trump and his administration have not gone unnoticed. The Catholic Association released a lengthy list of the specifics on Thursday that range from his judiciary appointments to his decision to appear at the 2020 March for Life — the first president to do so.

The lay organization titled its compilation “Promises Made, Promises Kept: President Trump Has Delivered for Pro-life Americans and People of Faith.” It also includes current new media references to each item.

The complete list, along with those considered to be “top-10” by the organization, can he found here.

The verbatim citations include:

• “Transformed the judiciary by appointing two constitutionalist justices to the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, and over 200 federal judges to the lower courts.”

• “Signed executive order stating that faith-based employers and organizations like the Little Sisters of the Poor cannot be forced to violate their religious beliefs in order to comply with laws like the Affordable Care Act.”



• “Implemented new rules to prevent Title X Family Planning funds from going to abortion clinics, shifted funds to community health centers and allowed states to exclude abortion providers from Medicaid programs.”

• “Reinstated the Mexico City Policy to prevent tax-funding of organizations that promote abortion as a method of family planning overseas.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.