RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Police have identified the two victims found fatally shot in a park in western South Dakota earlier this week.

Charles Red Willow, a 26-year-old local man, and 29-year-old Ashley Nagy, of Greeley, Colorado, were found dead from multiple gunshots in Thomson Park in Rapid City Monday night, authorities said.

Investigators believe the two knew the shooter, but a suspect hasn’t been identified. They say evidence at the scene leads them to believe the shooting was drug-related. Police have declined to say what evidence was found.

Officer went to the park about 10:40 p.m. after a 911 caller reported a disturbance. The caller then reported hearing multiple gunshots. Police found the two victims inside a car, the Rapid City Journal reported.

The deaths raise the number of homicides in the city of 75,000 to seven this year, compared to six homicides in all of 2019.

