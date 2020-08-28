McCOOK, Neb. (AP) - A 79-year-old McCook woman who complained about abuse from her husband for 30 years has been charged with first-degree murder in his death after she allegedly shot him while he slept, police said.

Lavetta Langdon was being held on $5 million bond after a court appearance Thursday. Her husband, Larry Langdon, 78, was found dead in the couple’s home Aug. 20, The Lincoln Journal-Star reported.

McCook police Detective Kevin Hodgson said officers who responded to a call about a fight at the home found Larry Langdon dead in the bedroom and Lavetta Langdon sitting in the living room.

Larry Langdon allegedly hit his wife several times earlier in the day and when he fell asleep, she held a gun to his chest and fired, then called police, Hodgson said.

The detective said Lavetta Langdon had complained about domestic violence from her husband for 30 years and allegedly had warned him she would kill him if he hit her again.

She was also charged with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.