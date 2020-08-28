The leader of the Boston Archdiocese reminded the Roman Catholic clergy this week that they should be politically neutral after a priest publicly endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joseph R. Biden, a Catholic who now backs abortion rights, saying priests “may not endorse or oppose candidates for election or political parties.”

“The Catholic community has the right to expect the priests of the archdiocese and those entrusted with handing on the faith to be clear and unequivocal on the church’s teaching concerning respect and protection for life from the first moment of conception to natural death,” said Cardinal Seán O’Malley in a statement published Thursday in diocesan newspaper The Pilot.

Last weekend, Lexington, Mass., Monsignor Paul Garrity declared himself “pro-life” and said he was supporting Mr. Biden’s candidacy in a Facebook post. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops forbids priests from making political endorsements.

In a Facebook post on Thursday evening, Fr. Garrity apologized for his post and reiterated his opposition to abortion, writing, “I am committed to upholding church teaching regarding the sanctity of life from the moment of conception until natural death.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.