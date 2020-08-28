A Black man is charged with a hate crime after allegedly yelling “Black lives matter” before stabbing a White victim in Colorado Tuesday night, police said.

Steve Anthony Sinclair, 30, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and bias-motivated crime after allegedly stabbing a 29-year-old White man during an apparent dispute at an apartment complex in Aurora.

An officer with the Aurora Police Department arrived on scene about 6 p.m. Tuesday when Mr. Sinclair, who is Black, approached the officer while repeatedly stating, “Black lives matter,” according to police documents reviewed by KDVR.

The responding officer said Mr. Sinclair admitted to stabbing the victim and called himself a “psychopath,” the documents said. He allegedly repeatedly refused the police officer’s orders, but was eventually arrested without incident after other officers arrived on the scene.

The victim reportedly told police that Mr. Sinclair shouted “Black lives matter” before stabbing him.

The victim suffered from a collapsed lung but is expected to survive, CBS 4 reported. A GoFundMe campaign for the victim had raised more than $3,000 as of Friday morning.

