College football has become, well, a political football.

President Trump said Friday night that he wants the college football to be played this fall, but Democrats don’t “for political reasons.”

“I want Big Ten, and all other football, back - NOW,” Mr. Trump tweeted on his way to a campaign rally in New Hampshire. “The Dems don’t want football back, for political reasons, but are trying to blame me and the Republicans. Another LIE, but this is what we are up against!”

He added, “They should also open up all of their Shutdown States.”

The Big Ten and the Pac-12 are among the conferences that have canceled their athletics due to the coronavirus.

