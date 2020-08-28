Jacob Blake’s father said Friday morning that his son is handcuffed to his hospital bed even though he’s paralyzed from being shot multiple times in the back by police in Wisconsin.

In an interview on CNN’s “New Day,” Jacob Blake Sr. and their family attorney Ben Crump said they feel a double standard is still being carried out in the hospital.

“There’s no explanation for it,” Mr. Crump said. “It follows the pattern deliberate indifference and excessive force. … This adds insult to injury.

Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot seven times in the back by Kenosha Police Department Officer Rusten Sheskey, who is White. Police said they were responding to a domestic dispute when they arrived on the scene.

His kids were reportedly in the car at the time. Mr. Blake has been paralyzed from the waist down, but it’s unclear if the condition is permanent.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said Wednesday that Mr. Blake had a knife in the car.

His father also said he was able to talk to his son a few days ago, but there is still much the family doesn’t know about his condition.

“My son is fighting for his life. He’s holding on. He’s medicated pretty much all the time,” Mr. Blake said.

“My son hasn’t been treated like a human,” he continued, describing how his grandsons are confused about what happened to their father.

The incident has reignited national attention to protests against excessive use of force from police and racial inequality that broke out earlier in May after George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, both Black, died in encounters with police.

