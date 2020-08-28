President Trump’s re-election team couldn’t keep his Democratic challenger from getting KeepAmericaGreat.com – Joseph R. Biden’s camp runs the site spelling out his rival’s slogan.

Mr. Biden’s campaign acquired the “Keep America Great” dot-com web address and turned it into an attack page targeting the GOP incumbent, Politico first reported Thursday.

The site was previously used by billionaire, activist and philanthropist Tom Steyer during his failed campaign for the Democratic nomination, but he ended his bid in late February.

It now features a grainy black-and-white image of Mr. Trump and text detailing what it describes to be a dozen different failures and broken promises on the part of the president.

“Trump isn’t looking for a second term - he’s looking for a do-over,” reads part of the site.

The website includes a disclosure and branding at the bottom, noting it was paid for by Biden for President.

“You can buy all the domain names you want, but Joe Biden can’t ever buy a way out of his 47 years’ worth of failure in elected office,” said Trump campaign spokesman Hogan Gidley , Politico reported.

Mr. Trump ran for the White House in 2016 with the slogan “Make America Great Again,” often abbreviated “MAGA,” and tweaked it appropriately to use in his re-election campaign.

He has posted or shared messages on Twitter containing the phrase “Keep America Great” more than 50 times since early 2018, according to an archive of his Twitter activity.

The president last tweeted “Keep America Great” more than five months ago in March. It it does appear throughout his website and on official campaign merchandise, however.

Neither the Biden campaign nor Mr. Steyer immediately returned messages requesting comment.

Public records indicate the “Keep America Great” dot-com domain was registered in June 2015, the same month Mr. Trump announced his campaign for the Republican presidential nominee. Archived versions show it advertised anti-Trump merchandise as of November 2016, and that it was still a pro-Steyer site as recently as June.

Mr. Trump’s camp previously pulled a similar stunt, Politico noted, when it purchased the dot-com web address referencing the name of the Biden campaign’s Latino outreach program, “Todos Con Biden.”

