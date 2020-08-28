Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala D. Harris said that nobody will be punished if they violate the national mask mandate she and presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden are calling for.

“It’s a standard. I mean, nobody’s going to be punished,” Ms. Harris said when asked about an enforcement mechanism.

“Come on — nobody likes to wear a mask. This is a universal feeling, right?” she said in an interview that aired Friday on NBC’s “Today” program.

She suggested something along the lines of the honor system, saying that wearing a mask is something people need to “just do.”

“The point is this is what we, as responsible people who love our neighbor — we have to just do that right now,” said Ms. Harris, a senator from California. “God willing, it won’t be forever.”

In Mr. Biden’s Democratic National Convention address, he talked about a national mask mandate to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“We’ll have a national mandate to wear a mask — not as a burden, but to protect each other,” Mr. Biden said last week. “It’s a patriotic duty.”

