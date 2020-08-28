PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A man who was temporarily denied entry to a Philadelphia convenience store that had reached its customer capacity limit shot and wounded a man who tried to help a store security guard the man was arguing with, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 4:45 a.m. Friday.

The man became angry when the guard, citing social distancing issues, told him he couldn’t enter the business, authorities said.

An argument soon ensued and a 25-year-old man, who works as a security guard at a nearby club but was off-duty, stepped in to help the store guard. However, that man and the angry customer became involved in a physical confrontation that ended with the customer shooting the man once in the chest, authorities said.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery, authorities said, but his name and further details on his condition were not disclosed.

The shooter fled the scene on foot and remains at large.

