A Maryland state trooper shot and killed a suspected impaired driver early Friday morning after the driver dragged the officer along the Interstate 95 highway in an attempt to avoid a traffic stop.

In a statement, the Maryland State Police explained that the driver was pulled over after being seen swerving across multiple lanes shortly after 2 a.m.

When one trooper reached into the vehicle to turn off the ignition, the driver took off down the interstate, dragging the officer more than 2,000 feet

“Preliminary information indicates the trooper continued to yell at the driver to stop, but he refused to,” the police statement read. “Fearing for his life while being dragged by the vehicle, the trooper fired his agency issued pistol at the driver.”

The trooper was found by another officer on the center median of I-95 after being thrown from the vehicle.

The driver, an unidentified Hispanic male, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident is being investigated the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, and officers have found multiple alcohol containers and a machete they say was within reach under the driver’s seat.

Both officers involved in the traffic stop have been put on administrative leave during the investigation, a procedure for the department in every trooper-involved shooting.

