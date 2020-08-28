President Trump touted his role in quelling violent unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after he sent in National Guard earlier this week.

He also took a shot at the local leaders of Portland, which has been struggling to handle large scale demonstrations and rioters for weeks.

Success: Since the National Guard moved into Kenosha, Wisconsin, two days ago, there has been NO FURTHER VIOLENCE, not even a small problem. When legally asked to help by local authorities, the Federal Government will act and quickly succeed. Are you listening Portland? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2020

Mr. Trump ordered National Guard troops and federal law enforcement into Wisconsin on Wednesday after protests that flared up after the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake turned violent.

Mr. Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot seven times in the back by Kenosha Police Department Officer Rusten Sheskey, who is White. Police said they were responding to a domestic dispute when they arrived on the scene.

His kids were reportedly in the car at the time. His lawyer said Mr. Blake has been paralyzed from the waist down but it’s unclear if the condition is permanent.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said Wednesday that Mr. Blake had a knife in the car.

Stores were lit ablaze as the protest escalated and turn violent when a counter-protester, Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, three men during the demonstrations — two were killed.

He was arrested on multiple charges Thursday.

