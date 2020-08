President Trump will travel to Louisiana and Texas on Saturday to survey damage from Hurricane Laura, the White House said.

White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said Mr. Trump will meet with people impacted by the storm and “receive briefings on emergency operations and ongoing relief efforts.”

The Category 4 storm made landfall early Thursday, causing six deaths, destroying homes and businesses and knocking out power to more than one million customers.

