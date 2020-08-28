Uber is encouraging users of its ride-sharing services to join in racial justice protests in Washington on Friday.

The National Action Network’s Rev. Al Sharpton organized a “Commitment March” on racial justice in the nation’s capital for Friday’s anniversary of the 1963 “March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom,” where Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous “I have a dream” speech.

As the programming was underway on Friday afternoon, Uber sent a push alert to its D.C.-area users telling them about how to participate in the protest, and about the company’s commitment to supporting users who protest.

“Today, the fight against discrimination continues as many people participate in the 57th anniversary of the historic March on Washington,” read Uber’s alert to riders. “As a company that powers movement, our goal is to ensure that everyone can move freely and safely.”

Uber’s alert also shared a “Protesters’ Rights” manual compiled by the American Civil Liberties Union that advises protesters on how to respond to police requesting they disperse, how to document potential violations of their rights, and how to exercise their rights to peaceably assemble.

