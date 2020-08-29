MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The University of Minnesota paid a $500,000 settlement earlier this year to the student who accused several Gophers football players of sexual assault in 2016.

The Star Tribune obtained the settlement Friday through a public records request. The settlement, which was signed and dated in early March, does not describe the circumstances of the case.

The woman’s name is also redacted due to state statutes on data privacy. But a source confirmed the settlement is connected to the alleged sexual assault.

The settlement was first reported by the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Settlement documents describe the woman as an undergraduate student who reported to the school that she was a victim of sexual misconduct in fall 2016.

A university spokesman said Friday that state data privacy laws limit what the university can say about legal settlements.

No criminal charges were filed in the alleged sexual assault. But the university found 10 football players were responsible for sexual misconduct. After appeals, five were ultimately expelled or suspended

