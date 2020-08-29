Pro-Trump activist Brandon Straka on Saturday blasted the “total silence from the liberal media” and LGBT groups after he and friends were harassed by protesters yelling anti-gay slurs on the final night of the Republican National Convention.

Mr. Straka, founder of the #WalkAway movement, posted footage in which several Black Lives Matter protesters called him “f**got,” threw a drink at him, spit at his friend Mike Harlow, and knocked the phone out of the hand of another friend as they left the White House event.

“Every LGBT person in America should be terrified by the direction we are headed in,” Mr. Straka said in a Saturday post on Twitter. “#BLM has attacked numerous LGBT ppl this summer.”

One of the female protesters can be heard yelling, “He’s a Donald Trump supporter! He supports racism! F** you!”

Mr. Straka appeared Friday on Fox’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to recount the harassment, but said coverage of the story outside Fox News and a few other outlets—the Post Millennial, Yahoo News and Russia Today also reported on the incident—was virtually non-existent.

“Total silence from the liberal media about what happened to me and Mike Harlow,” Mr. Straka tweeted. “Total silence from liberal friends who are probably experiencing cognitive dissonance while trying to appear like they care about what happened to me while not remitting any allegiance to this psychotic movement.”

He said those in the gay community may be afraid to speak because they are “expected to pledge obligatory devotion to this deranged cult.”

I haven’t endured an anti-gay attack like this in probably 10 years. #BlackLivesMatter activists physically assault me & Mike Harlow on our way into our hotel, calling us faggots & threatening us. The one girl comes back & knocks my friend’s phone out of her hand.#BLM= violence pic.twitter.com/Cmhc4g57tU — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) August 28, 2020

In his Fox appearance, Mr. Straka called on prominent gay news personalities such as CNN anchors Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon to speak out, asking, “Do you have anything to say about the fact that two gay men were attacked last night by Black Lives Matter?”

The #WalkAway campaign, founded by the ex-liberal Straka in 2018, seeks to “take our country back from radical leftists.”

The same night, an aggressive Black Lives Matter mob descended on Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky Republican, and his wife Kelley Paul as they left the White House, prompting police to escort them from the event.

