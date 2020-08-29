EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A 20-year-old Indiana man was arrested late Friday in the shooting death of his infant daughter, authorities said.

The Courier & Press reported that Anthony Meriweather admitted to police that he fired a gun while handling it inside an apartment after initially saying the nine-month-old girl was hit by someone shooting from a car.

Meriweather is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death. He was ordered to remain in jail without bond, and it was not clear Saturday if he has an attorney to comment on his behalf.

According to probable cause affidavit, police who responded to the report of gunshots Friday afternoon found a shell casing on the floor of an apartment that Meriweather visited.

A witness at the apartment said Meriweather came over to play video games and apparently found a gun belonging to the witness that was in the cushions of a couch, according to the affidavit.

The witness also told police that he left the room and then heard a gunshot before returning. He saw the gun on the floor near Meriweather, according to the affidavit. The infant was in a car seat.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.