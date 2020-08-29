Republicans are risking a lawsuit for using the Leonard Cohen song “Hallelujah” during the party’s national convention, a lawyer for late songwriter’s family warned Friday.

“Hallelujah” was played twice during the final night of the Republican National Convention after Mr. Trump formally accepted the party’s nomination on the White House South Lawn.

Cohen’s estate and the company that licenses the song each say the Republican National Committee was explicitly told beforehand that it did not have permission to use the song.

“We are surprised and dismayed that the RNC would proceed knowing that the Cohen Estate had specifically declined the RNC’s use request, and their rather brazen attempt to politicize and exploit in such an egregious manner ‘Hallelujah,’ one of the most important songs in the Cohen song catalogue,” said Michelle L. Rice, a lawyer for the Cohen estate.

“We are exploring our legal options,” Ms. Rice added.

An executive for SONY/ATV Music Publishing confirmed the company told the RNC prior to Thursday that it did not have permission to play “Hallelujah” during the event’s final night.

“On the eve of the finale of the convention, representatives from the Republican National Committee contacted us regarding obtaining permission for a live performance of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’. We declined their request,” said Brian J. Monaco, chief global marketing officer for the publishing company.

The RNC did not immediately return a message requesting comment.

Cohen first released “Hallelujah” in 1984, and it was later covered by several fellow acclaimed recording artists including John Cale and Jeff Buckley, among others. Cohen died in 2016.

A version of “Hallelujah” recorded by Tori Kelly was played as fireworks went off following Mr. Trump’s address Thursday night. Christopher Macchio subsequently sang an operatic version as well.

