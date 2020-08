FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Fargo police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s south side.

KFGO reports officers responded after reports of gunshots late Friday night. Police said officers found an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died.

No other information was released.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.