President Trump traveled to Lake Charles, La., on Saturday afternoon to tour damage there and in neighboring Texas, which were both ravaged by Hurricane Laura.

Mr. Trump arrived on Air Force One in early afternoon and prayed with local officials and residents. He toured a distribution center to applause from local aid workers.

Among those with him were Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards of Louisiana, and Republican Sen. John Kennedy.

At least 14 people were killed in the Category 4 storm, which made landfall early Thursday with winds of 150 mph.

