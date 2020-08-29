TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - University of Arizona police are searching for two suspects in an attack on a school employee inside the student union.

UAPD spokesman Jesus Aguilar said the victim was transported to a hospital Saturday but the injuries are not life-threatening.

The victim works in the student union and encountered the attackers around 8 a.m. after unlocking a room. Investigators say the staff member was assaulted with “an edged weapon.”

The two suspects fled on foot. The victim was able to call 911.

The two suspects are described as white males in their late teens or early 20s. One has blonde hair and was wearing a red shirt and basketball shorts. The other had facial hair and was wearing a gray tank top and jogger-style pants.

Aguilar says the student union was likely less crowded because it was early morning on a Saturday and most students are learning remotely.

