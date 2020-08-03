AKRON, Ohio (AP) - A 1-year-old was killed and two adults were wounded in a shooting in Ohio, police said.

According to Akron police, a suspect on Sunday night opened fire on a home, hitting the baby and wounding a man and a woman who were inside.

The child died at Summa Akron City Hospital. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

The adults sustained wounds to their lower extremities that were not consider life threatening, police said.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims.

No arrest has been made and the investigation was ongoing.

No other information was available.

