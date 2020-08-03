MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) - Workers and families gathered Monday for a brief, low-key ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary of a mass shooting that killed eight people at a Connecticut beer distribution company.

The small crowd observed a moment of silence in honor of the victims of the killings on Aug. 3, 2010, at Hartford Distributors in Manchester before prayers were said at a memorial on the company’s grounds.

“You know it hurts coming here,” Steven Cirigliano told WFSB-TV. “But as the day goes on, you know that you’re not alone.”

His cousin, Bryan Cirigliano, 51, was among the victims. Also killed were Victor James, 59, Craig Pepin, 60, Edwin Kennison Jr., 60, Doug Scruton, 56, William Ackerman, 50, Louis Felder Jr., 50, and Francis Fazio Jr., 57.

A driver for Hartford Distributors, Omar Thornton, had just been fired for stealing beer when he killed the eight men and wounded two others. Before he killed himself, Thornton, who was Black, told a 911 operator that he was the victim of racism at the company, a claim police said was not supported by evidence.

The memorial, in a wooded area outside the company’s warehouse, includes eight stainless steal pillars with the names and biographies of the victims.

