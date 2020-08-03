Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. asked a federal judge Monday to block President Trump’s latest bid to keep his tax returns and other financial records out of the hands of prosecutors.

In a new court filing, Mr. Vance said the president’s second lawsuit to stop a subpoena issued by his office “merely regurgitates allegations and arguments this Court has rejected before.”

“This ‘new’ filing contains nothing new whatsoever, and [Trump] has utterly failed to make a ‘stronger showing’ of bad faith than he previously made to this Court,” Mr. Vance wrote in a U.S. District of Southern New York Court filing.

Mr. Vance also accused Mr. Trump of trying to drag out a grand jury investigation into his finances with a barrage of legal filings. He said the delay could run out the statute of limitations on certain alleged crimes.

“Every day that goes by is another day Plaintiff effectively achieves the ‘temporary absolute immunity’ that was rejected by this Court, the Court of Appeals, and the Supreme Court,” he wrote.

Mr. Trump’s legal team last month raised new challenges to Mr. Vance’s subpoena. The president’s lawyers said the subpoena was too broad and impedes his ability to carry out his job.

That filing came after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Mr. Trump’s first effort to dismiss the subpoena. The court ruled presidents don’t have immunity from investigations by state prosecutors while in office.

But the Supreme Court did allow Mr. Trump to raise other challenges to the subpoena at the federal district court level.

Mr. Vance has subpoenaed financial records from the president’s accounting firm as part of an investigation into hush-money payments made to a porn star who had alleged an affair with Mr. Trump.

The president has denied having an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels.

