The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm warning and flash flood watch for most of the Washington metro area as Tropical Storm Isaias churns its way up the Atlantic coast.
Isaias is expected to bring widespread sustained rain and winds of 25-35 miles per hour to the D.C. region Tuesday morning, with wind gusts potentially reaching 45 miles per hour.
The tropical storm, currently off the coast of Georgia, is forecast by the National Weather Service to strengthen to a hurricane before making an anticipated landfall between Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Wilmington, North Carolina.
Some local jurisdictions are offering sandbags for local residents in the event of flooding. Annapolis is offering a “build your own” sandbag operation at Truxtun Park until 4 p.m. Monday or until all of the sand is gone. In Alexandria, sandbags are available at 133 S. Quaker Lane until 7 p.m., with a limit of five per resident.
