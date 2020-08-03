All free-testing sites for the novel coronavirus in the nation’s capital will stop on Tuesday due to inclement weather poised to hit the region from Tropical Storm Isaias.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the city’s public testing will also be unavailable at fire houses on Monday, while sites in Anacostia, Judiciary Square (noon) and Congress Heights Rec Center (2 p.m.) will close at the regular times.

Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to bring rainfall, flooding and damaging winds to the region on Monday evening and lasting until Wednesday morning.

While no walk-in sites will be available on Tuesday in D.C., tests for COVID-19 are still possible by appointment at health care providers around the city.

On Monday, the District reported no new, COVID-19 deaths and 39 new confirmed cases.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.