SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) - A sheriff’s deputy in Florida fatally shot a 63-year-old woman when she refused orders to drop a knife on Sunday evening.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home around 5 p.m Sunday to investigate a report of a woman armed with a knife, officials said in a statement on Twitter.

Investigators said Adrean Stephenson had left the home, but was found a short distance away, officials said.

Sheriff’s officials said Stephenson brandished a knife and confronted deputies who approached her. When she refused to drop the knife, they used a stun gun, which was not effective, reports said.

The woman continued to ignore demands to drop the knife and moved toward deputies. That’s when another deputy fired a gun. She died at the scene, investigators said.

An investigation is underway.

No one else was injured and no additional details have been released.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.