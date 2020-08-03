President Trump on Monday said Nevada Democrats are using the coronavirus pandemic to “steal the state” and threatened a lawsuit after the state legislature passed a measure to expand vote-by-mail for the fall elections.

“In an illegal late night coup, Nevada’s clubhouse

Governor made it impossible for Republicans to win the state,” Mr. Trump said on Twitter. “Post Office could never handle the Traffic of Mail-In Votes without preparation. Using Covid to steal the state. See you in Court!”

The Nevada state legislature on Sunday passed a bill to automatically send active registered voters in the state a vote-by-mail ballot ahead of November’s election.

Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, is expected to sign the measure.

Republicans warned that the bill could also pave the way for “ballot harvesting,” where people are allowed to collect large numbers of ballots and turn them in.

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, a Republican who ordered a largely mail-in June primary election, opposed the measure that passed Sunday.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly warned that expansive vote-by-mail measures are prone to fraud. He has said that absentee voting, which frequently entails sending ballots through the mail but can impose stricter requirements on who is able to do so, is OK.

