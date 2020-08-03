Gun background checks surged 79% in July compared to last year amid national unrest, protests and rioting, according to data released Monday by the FBI.

The bureau ran more than 3.6 million checks through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) last month — a 79% increase compared to July 2019.

The 3.6 million figure is the third-highest monthly total ever recorded, behind the 3.9 million checks in June and the 3.7 million checks in March.

“I’m just seeing things we haven’t seen before,” said Larry Hyatt, owner of Hyatt Guns in Charlotte, N.C. “It is fear-based.”

Shops such as Mr. Hyatt’s have reported an uptick in interest following the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of a White Minneapolis police officer — an event that has triggered widespread protests and violent riots in recent months.

Even before then, checks had been up year-over-year in January, February, March and April amid uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic.

Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun control group, estimated that the 79% increase in NICS checks translated to a 135% increase in gun sales in July.

“This surge in gun sales couldn’t come at a worse time, with hospitals at capacity and the threat of gun violence on the rise,” said John Feinblatt, president of the group.

NICS checks aren’t a one-to-one correlation to gun sales, but they are used as a general approximation to gauge the health of the market.

The FBI includes certain checks, like on gun permits, that don’t correspond to gun sales in its monthly totals.

