Here’s a brand new book that could provide some reassurance to millions of Trump fans weary of nonstop attacks on President Trump and his family by the news media, Hollywood activists, pundits and academic scholars.

“Trump: The Presidential Photographs” arrives Tuesday.

“This book is the definitive visual portrait of Donald J. Trump’s presidency, as seen through the lens of the official White House photographers. Working with the trust and close confidence of President Trump, these photographers are granted unprecedented freedom to accompany the First Family behind the scenes. Their images capture a side of the president unseen by the controlled gaze of the media. Now, these extraordinary photographs are shared with the nation,” advises publisher William Morrow in advance notes.

The 320-page book featuring more than 250 color photographs is a “stunning all-access pass to the 45th presidency,” the publisher says.

“These historic photos portray both the grandest and most intimate moments, offering an insider’s look beyond the gates of the White House, and behind closed doors of the Oval Office, the Situation Room, and Air Force One, as well as President Trump’s official trips across the nation and the world,” the publisher says.

The book also includes quotations from the president’s speeches and reminders of consequential events, from the appointments of Supreme Court justices and the construction of the Southern border wall, to the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and the 75th anniversary of D-Day; from the response to the coronavirus pandemic to the president’s many moments with U.S. troops.

“And there are intimate, private scenes of the president and First Lady Melania Trump at the White House, as they entertain foreign dignitaries and share quiet moments with family,” the publisher notes.

ONE MORE PUBLICATION OF NOTE

Fox News prime-time host Sean Hannity has not written a book in a decade. The current political and cultural state of the nation, however, has prompted him to take up the pen once again.

The result is “Live Free or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink,” published Tuesday.

“If I had to describe the level of urgency I feel about what I believe is the single best greatest country God gave man, it is I have a five-alarm fire in my heart, my mind and my soul right now for this country. That is the level of concern that I have,” Mr. Hannity told fellow Fox News host Mark Levin in an interview.

The book is already a bestseller on Amazon, where it is No. 2 on the overall national list as of Monday, and No. 1 in such subcategories as elections, political commentary and political conservatism. Barnes and Noble also ranks Mr. Hannity’s book among the top-sellers, in third place.

President Trump also saw fit to praise it, calling the author a “great American patriot” in a tweet.

“America is great for a reason. Built on principles of freedom, rugged individualism, and self-sufficiency, no country has ever accumulated more power and wealth, abused it less, or used that power more to advance the human condition,” writes Mr. Hannity, who warns that left-wing radicalism and resentment has created threats which include social justice warriors, the deep state, and compromised institutions like academia and the media.

“Our fate if we succumb to a Democratic victory in 2020? A big step toward full-blown socialism along with the economic dysfunction and social strife that are its hallmarks,” he writes.

The 352-page book was published by Threshold Editions, the conservative imprint of Simon & Schuster.

RIOTS: AS THE VOTERS SEE IT

“Most voters view the ongoing violent protests against police as primarily criminal in nature and think they will only make the criminal justice system in America worse,” says a new Rasmussen Reports survey.

It found that only 32% of likely U.S. voters believe the ongoing mob violence in multiple cities is primarily “legitimate outrage” over police conduct. Another 57% think the violence results from “criminals taking advantage of the situation” while 12% are not sure.

Half of the voters — 52% — say the violence will make the criminal justice situation worse while 17% say the demonstrations will have “no impact.” The remaining 12% are undecided.

The survey of 1,000 likely voters was conducted July 29-30.

AHEAD OF THE GAME

President Trump’s reelection campaign advises the Beltway that it has launched two vigorous new ads in key battleground states.

One titled “Takeover,” exposes Joseph R. Biden as “a tool of the radical left for his pledges to raise taxes by trillions of dollars, grant amnesty for 11 million illegal aliens, and cut police funding.”

The second, titled “Cards,” appeals directly to the silent majority who stepped up in 2016 and helped elect Mr. Trump.

“The countdown clock may show some 90 days left in the race, but in reality the election starts a lot sooner than that. In many states, more than half of voters will cast their votes well before Election Day and we have adjusted our strategy to reflect that. Joe Biden is continuing to spend millions of dollars a week in states that won’t come online for two months and we encourage him to keep at it,” says campaign manager Bill Stepien.

POLL DU JOUR

• 27% of U.S. parents are “very worried” their child will contract coronavirus during “in-person schooling”; 9% of Republicans, 22% of independents and 42% of Democrats agree.

• 37% overall are “somewhat worried” their child will get the virus; 20% of Republicans, 43% of independents and 43% of Democrats agree.

• 22% overall are “not too worried” their child will get it; 37% of Republicans, 23% of independents and 12% of Democrats agree.

• 14% overall are “not worried at all” their child will get it; 33% of Republicans, 12% of independents and 3% of Democrats agree.

Source: A Gallup poll of 1,028 U.S. parents OF K-12 students, conducted July 13-27 and released Monday.

