Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden’s campaign on Monday announced another round of hires in Pennsylvania, which will be among the most crucial battleground states in the November election.

Mr. Biden’s campaign said he is bringing on Nikkilia Lu to be deputy state director. Ms. Lu is a former western PA state director for Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 32BJ.

Keyva Clark, who served as chief of staff to State Rep. Jake Wheatley, will be coalitions director.

And Manuel Guzman Jr., a former coalitions director for the state Democratic party who is running for a state House seat, will be deputy coalitions director for Latino Engagement.

Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin are battlegrounds that were critical to President Trump’s path to victory in 2016.

Mr. Biden has a 6-point lead over Mr. Trump in Pennsylvania in the latest Real Clear Politics average.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.