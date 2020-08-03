Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden leads President Trump by 4 points in Ohio, according to a poll released on Monday.

Mr. Biden had a 4-point, 46% to 42% lead over Mr. Trump among registered voters, according to the Center for Marketing and Opinion Research/University of Akron poll.

Unlike other surveys, the poll gave Mr. Biden an edge in terms of enthusiasm among his supporters.

Almost 31% said they strongly support the former vice president, compared to 26% who said they strongly support Mr. Trump.

Ohio has been a regular bellwether in presidential elections, breaking for the ultimate winner in every race since 1964.

The perennial battleground took a relative backseat in 2016, when Mr. Trump easily carried the state by about 8 points and GOP Sen. Rob Portman cruised to reelection by more than 20 points.

The online poll of 1,037 registered voters was conducted between June 24 and July 15 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

