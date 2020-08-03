The U.S. Navy launched an investigation Sunday into a recently surfaced video that shows working dogs attacking a “stand-in” who was wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey during a demonstration at the National Navy SEAL Museum in Florida last year.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the Navy said the 2019 video that went viral over the weekend is “completely inconsistent with the values and ethos” of the special forces unit.

Mr. Kaepernick was the first NFL player to take a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality. The 32-year-old has not played in the NFL since 2016.

In the video, a man can be heard saying, “Oh man, I will stand,” after he was brought to the ground by the working dogs.

The Navy said it is “investigating the matter fully and initial indications are that there were no active duty Navy personnel or equipment involved with this independent organization’s event.”

