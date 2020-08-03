Kansas City Star, Aug. 2

An analysis from the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University Law School looked at what it will take to protect voters and poll workers alike in November. We know digging out of the hole the coronavirus has pushed us into will have heavy costs, but the price tag for safer elections is a relative bargain.

The findings are based on discussions with local election officials in Georgia, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Pennsylvania. They anticipate needing additional money for personal protective gear and cleaning supplies, increasing poll workers’ pay and recruiting backup staffing for the last-minute cancellations seen in other elections this year. Also crucial are funds for staffing and machinery to process increased mail-in ballots, as well as voter education.

The Brennan Center estimates this can be accomplished with $4 billion, Missouri’s share being $59-66 million. Congress has already sent $400 million to the states for polling places. In his powerful role as chair of the Senate Rules Committee, our Sen. Roy Blunt can play an influential role in clearing the way for the rest to be released. We encourage him to make this investment in putting American voters’ safety first.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Aug. 1

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell hasn’t been in the news much during the past several months, and now we know why. On Thursday, he announced the results of a secret, five-month investigation - or re-investigation - into the 2014 shooting death in Ferguson of 18-year-old Michael Brown Jr. Bell deserves praise for conducting this probe professionally and without stoking the media fanfare that would typically accompany such a high-profile case. It’s clear that he wanted to steer clear of politics and allow the facts, witness recollections and evidence to guide his findings.

But Bell’s announcement of the results also made clear that he badly wanted a different outcome from the politically charged one delivered by his predecessor, former Prosecuting Attorney Robert McCulloch. Bell gave it his best shot to find some hidden piece of evidence or the hint of a smoking gun that would allow him to reopen the homicide case against former Officer Darren Wilson and score some semblance of justice for Brown’s family. But the evidence simply is not there.

“This is one of the most difficult things I’ve had to do as an elected official,” Bell told reporters. “Although this case represents one of the most significant moments in St. Louis’ history, the question to this office is a simple one: Could we prove beyond a reasonable doubt that, when Darren Wilson shot Michael Brown, he committed murder or manslaughter under Missouri law? After an independent and in-depth review of the evidence, we cannot prove that he did.”

Bell, a former public defender, is from Ferguson. The massive protests that followed Brown’s death inspired him to run for office and force change from within. He won a seat on the Ferguson city council. When McCulloch came up for reelection in 2018, Bell zeroed-in on the singular mission of unseating the symbol of the county’s old guard and forcing much-needed criminal justice reforms. To the county establishment’s shock and surprise, Bell won, forcing McCulloch out from a headline-dominating job he’d held since 1991.

Bell has made slow but steady progress instituting reforms and launching a new “conviction integrity” team charged with reviewing old cases where his predecessors might have railroaded innocent defendants into wrongful convictions. But he never left any doubt of his burning desire to revisit the Michael Brown case.

Bell’s disappointment was obvious that he couldn’t turn up anything substantial enough to convince a jury that Officer Wilson had committed a crime. To his credit, he chose to follow the route of professional integrity rather than political expediency. That prompted a protester to march out angrily during Thursday’s announcement, denouncing Bell as a “Black Bob McCulloch” - as if the prosecuting attorney should have fabricated evidence to yield the desired result. But if justice has to be manufactured, that isn’t justice at all.

The Joplin Globe, Aug. 1

A special session of the Missouri General Assembly convened on Tuesday, called by Gov. Mike Parson to take action on violent crime. While violent crime is an important issue facing Missouri’s largest cities, it isn’t the most important issue facing our state.

Right now, coronavirus is raging in our state. There are clear steps available to slow the spread that the governor has failed to take.

Don’t misunderstand, Missouri has one of the highest rates of gun violence in the nation and shootings have increased rapidly since 2014. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state’s firearms death rate is 21.5 per every 100,000. Of that, more die by suicide than by homicide, but a lot of the slayings involve young people. Something does need to be done.

About 1,325 people are likely to die by gunshot in Missouri this year. Yet seven months into 2020, we have had more than 1,200 COVID-19 deaths and we are setting record after record for the spread of the disease.

Earlier this week, Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator, recommended governors in several states that are seeing rising COVID-19 cases mandate mask wearing in public. She specifically singled out Missouri.

The problem with violence is not new. It has been talked about repeatedly in the Legislature, but action has been sparse and unimpressive. The package of proposals for this session would boost penalties for young people who use guns and adults who help them obtain guns, along with measures to boost policing. Who knows if the approach will accomplish what is hoped?

We do know that measures to curb the spread of coronavirus work. Hand-washing, social distancing and masks work. The coronavirus pandemic requires the governor’s attention, but he is looking elsewhere in this election year. At a minimum, Parson should act to require the wearing of cloth masks in enclosed spaces statewide.

Special sessions are too common for the Missouri General Assembly and too often seem more political theater to highlight a hot-button issue than an effective path to positive change.

They cost too much to be used every year, as they have been in recent years, ranging from around $140,000 to $160,000, often for things that might have been addressed in the regular session.

Again, impose a statewide mask mandate, and let’s hold lawmakers and the governor responsible for how they handle our state’s business.

