Bob Avakian, founder and leader of the Revolutionary Communist Party USA, told followers in an email Monday that ousting President Trump is too important a goal to miss, so they should vote for Democratic candidate Joseph R. Biden.

Mr. Avakian, a controversial figure who over the decades has backed violent fringe movements worldwide, said that means no protest votes for third-party or independent candidates. Mr. Biden must be the pick of the far left.

He said he still considers Mr. Biden and the Democratic Party “representatives and instruments of this exploitative, oppressive, and literally murderous system of capitalism-imperialism.” But Mr. Trump and the Republicans are even worse, he said.

“Biden is not ‘better’ than Trump, in any meaningful way — except that he is not Trump and is not part of the move to consolidate and enforce fascist rule, with everything that means,” he said.

He continued: “To approach this election from the standpoint of which candidate is ‘better’ means failing to understand the truly profound stakes and potential consequences of what is involved. The fact is that there can be one — and only only — ‘good’ that can come out of this election: delivering a decisive defeat to Trump and the whole fascist regime.”

Mr. Avakian sent his missive by email Monday, after releasing it online over the weekend at the Revolutionary Communist Party’s website.

Mr. Avakian is a major figure among the Maoist faction of the communist movement. In the late 1980s and early 1990s he supported the Shining Path, a Maoist rebel movement that sought to overthrow the government of Peru.

Other far-left movements are grappling with the same questions.

The Communist Party USA, in a post in June, warned followers against approaching the election worried about “lesser evilism.”

Joe Sims, co-chair of CPUSA, said Karl Marx “worked to lend aid” to Abraham Lincoln and the Republican Party over the Confederacy and its president, Jefferson Davis, in order to end slavery.

Mr. Sims said the Democratic Party is “an imperfect vehicle” that at times subverts the labor movement.

“Yet an imperfect vehicle is still a vehicle, and Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and others in the African American, Latino, women’s and labor movements have run effective campaigns through it,” he reasoned.

The Democratic Socialists of America, meanwhile, said in May that it would not back any Democratic nominee other than Mr. Sanders, the independent Vermont senator who has now twice been runner-up for Democrats’ presidential pick.

Mr. Sanders, though, is working with Mr. Biden, as is Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, the rising star of the left. They helped write a unity plan that is the furthest left of any major party on big issues like health care and immigration.

