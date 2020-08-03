The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States has directed China-owned ByteDance to divest TikTok’s U.S. operations, according to ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming.

CFIUS is a U.S. government body led by Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin that reviews commercial transactions for potential national security problems, and its purview was broadened by the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act of 2018.

Mr. Yiming told his employees Monday that his company had cooperated with CFIUS for nearly a year and disagreed with its conclusion but is quickly searching for a way to maintain the video app’s platform in the U.S., according to an email to employees obtained by the Beijing-based Pandaily.

“We do not yet know the exact details of what our end solution will be,” Mr. Yiming said in the email. “Candidly, it is unlikely that the level of interest and speculation around TikTok will cease in the short term, and I recognize that this can be very distracting.”

While Mr. Yiming did not identify the company ByteDance has engaged to rescue TikTok’s U.S. operation, but Microsoft said it has notified CFIUS that it has begun discussions with TikTok. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also spoke with President Trump about the company’s desire to acquire the app, according to Microsoft.

“Microsoft fully appreciates the importance of addressing the president’s concerns,” the company said in a statement Sunday. “It is committed to acquiring TikTok subject to a complete security review and providing proper economic benefits to the United States, including the United States Treasury.”

Microsoft said it plans to complete its discussions to take control of TikTok by Sept. 15, at which point it will determine whether it can acquire the app.

On Friday evening, Mr. Trump told reporters he would be “banning” TikTok and pointed to emergency economic powers or an executive order as potential avenues to do so. Several government agencies have already restricted employees from downloading or using the app on government devices, including the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department.

