President Trump’s campaign on Monday rolled out new ads in a campaign that targets North Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Arizona — all battleground states with expansive early voting options.

One ad says that likely Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden “has embraced the policies of the radical left” and highlights his support for increasing taxes and redirecting police funding.

The other ad, designed to play on Mr. Trump’s banking on a “silent majority” to propel him to victory, features a Trump supporter silently displaying cue cards to register her displeasure with Mr. Biden.

“I’m afraid to say this out loud,” one card reads. “I won’t risk my children’s future with Biden.”

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said the campaign will also entail a national TV buy.

“Ballots will be in the hands of North Carolina voters in 33 days — we want to make sure [that] as voters have live absentee ballots on their kitchen tables that the images seen in that ad are ingrained and on people’s minds as they make their decision for this upcoming election,” Mr. Stepien said on “Fox & Friends.”

The campaign said it paused advertising for several days last week to review its strategy and is now back with a more tailored approach “that recognizes the staggered calendar presented in the 2020 election.”

The Biden campaign said the Trump team’s efforts are based on “recycled lies” and that the president’s campaign is locked in a cycle of “bimonthly, shambolic message ‘resets.’”

