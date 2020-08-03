President Trump said Monday night that he has the right to limit mail-in voting with an executive order, but hasn’t considered it.

“I have the right to do it, but we haven’t gotten there yet,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House.

The president said his campaign plans to file a lawsuit on Tuesday to stop Nevada Democratic officials from carrying out a plan to send mail-in ballots to every voter ahead of the November elections.

Nevada, which approved the plan on Sunday, would become the seventh state to send ballots to all registered voters.

“We will be suing in Nevada. That’s already been taken care of,” Mr. Trump said.

The president says universal mail-in voting will lead to voter fraud and lengthy delays in determining the outcome of various elections. He pointed to the Democratic primary in New York’s 12th congressional district on June 23, which still hasn’t been called. Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney holds a lead of about 3,700 votes, but tens of thousands of mail-in ballots were either disqualified for late postmarks or failed to reach voters.

Mr. Trump said officials in New York will probably need “to re-run that race.”

“It’s all messed up,” he said.

