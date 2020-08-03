President Trump, who has resisted wearing a face mask in almost all situations, asked supporters in a campaign email Monday to wear them, saying it might help the country “get back to our American way of life.”

“I don’t love wearing them, either,” Mr. Trump said. “Masks may be good, they may be just okay, or they may be great.”

In the campaign email entitled “Patriots wear facemasks,” Mr. Trump said he was writing “not to ask for a contribution, but to ask for your help.”

“We are all in this together,” the president said. “And while I know there has been some confusion surrounding the usage of face masks, I think it’s something we should all try to do when we are not able to be socially distanced from others.”

He said masks “can possibly help us to get back to our American way of life that so many of us rightfully cherished before we were so terribly impacted by the China virus.”

“My feeling is, we have nothing to lose and possibly everything to gain, including the next chapter to our country and to keep things open, whether it be schools or businesses,” he said.

The president has rarely been seen in public wearing a mask. Because he’s tested daily for the COVID-19 disease, he said, it’s not necessary for him.

