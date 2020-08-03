The number of U.S. troops in Poland will increase by about 1,000 following successful negotiations between both nations on the Extended Defense Cooperation Agreement, U.S. Department of Defense officials said Monday.

The EDCA will mean increased rotations of U.S. troops there, including the forward elements of the U.S. Army’s V Corps headquarters along with a division headquarters and intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance units.

The move also means adding infrastructure to military bases in Poland capable of supporting an armored brigade combat team and a combat aviation brigade.

This is in addition to the 4,500 U.S. personnel already on rotation in Poland, Pentagon officials said.

“Our forward presence in Poland on NATO’s eastern flank will improve our strategic and operational flexibility,” Pentagon officials said in a statement.

The agreement reflects the “shared vision” outlined in a joint declaration signed last year by President Donald Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda, officials said.

“It provides the required legal framework, infrastructure and equitable burden-sharing essential to deepening our defense cooperation,” Pentagon officials said.

Shifting additional combat troops to Eastern European countries like Poland aligns with the National Defense Strategy of the Pentagon, officials said.

The plan will mean reducing the number of U.S. personnel in Germany from about 36,000 to 24,000. Some of the troops will return to the U.S. while U.S. European Command headquarters and U.S. Special Operations Command — Europe will move to Mons, Belgium, and be located with NATO headquarters.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.