WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - Police in Worcester are investigating a fatal early morning shooting.

Officers reponded to King Street in the city’s Main South neighborhood just after 5:30 a.m. Monday for a report of gunfire, police said in a statement.

Officers found a 31-year-old Boston man suffering from gunshot injuries. He was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the statement.

The victim was not previously known to Worcester police.

The victim’s name was not released and there was no word on arrests. The shooting remains under investigation.

The address where the shooting occurred is a three-story home, The Telegram & Gazette reported.

